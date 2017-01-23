Pages Navigation Menu

Banky W is about to Drop a New Video! See the BTS Photos for “Blessing Me”

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

Multitalented artist Banky W is about to drop a new music video for a song titled “Blessing Me” and he took to his Instagram page to share pictures from the set. The video is being directed by Clarence Peters and Banky W. See photos below.  

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

