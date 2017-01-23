Banky W is about to Drop a New Video! See the BTS Photos for “Blessing Me”
Multitalented artist Banky W is about to drop a new music video for a song titled “Blessing Me” and he took to his Instagram page to share pictures from the set. The video is being directed by Clarence Peters and Banky W. See photos below.
