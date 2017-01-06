Banyana Skipper Van Wyk Congratulates Super Falcons on Glo/CAF Award

Banyana Banyana of South Africa skipper Janine Van Wyk has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria for emerging Women's National Team of the Year at the Golo/CAF Awards in Abuja Thursdaynight, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Falcons finished ahead of Banyana and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon to land the award.

At the 2016 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Falcons emerged champions, claiming their eight African title (in tournament format.

They piped Banyana 1-0 in the semifinal of the 2016 AWCON.

Reacting to the award, Van Wyk however hailed Banyana Banyana for getting a nomination.

"Congratulations to Nigeria for winning Women's National Team of the Year. Banyana Banyana we have made our country proud to be a nominee," Van Wyk wrote on her Twitter handle.

The post Banyana Skipper Van Wyk Congratulates Super Falcons on Glo/CAF Award appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

