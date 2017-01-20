Barack and Michelle Obama Want Ideas for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago – TIME
|
TIME
|
Barack and Michelle Obama Want Ideas for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago
TIME
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama urged the American people to be a part of building their final legacy—a future presidential center in Chicago—in a new video published Friday, hours before Donald Trump takes over the White House.
Before going off the grid, the Obamas issue callout for ideas on presidential center
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG