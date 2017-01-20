Barack and Michelle Obama wave goodbye to Washington | Watch
After watching the inauguration of the 45th President, Barack and Michelle Obama said their goodbyes to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Watch that emotional moment when the Obamas boarded Marine One to depart Washington putting an end to his 8-year presidency. After addressing his staff and supporters, Obama departed St. Andrews on …
