Barack Obama Pens Emotional Tweets In His Last Minutes As US President
The outgoing United States President, Barack Obama took to his social media page in his last minutes as the United states president to write a farewell message. Recall that preparations leading up to the handing over and inauguration of the president-elect, Donald J. Trump had been underway since the result of the November 8 polls…
The post Barack Obama Pens Emotional Tweets In His Last Minutes As US President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG