Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barack Obama Reveals Toughest Day as U.S. President

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Outgoing U.S. President, Barack Obama has recalled one of his worst days while serving his 8 year tenure which ends January 20. While reflecting on his legacies in a series of exit interviews, he said that the day he met with the parents of victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.