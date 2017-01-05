Barack Obama Reveals Toughest Day as U.S. President

Outgoing U.S. President, Barack Obama has recalled one of his worst days while serving his 8 year tenure which ends January 20. While reflecting on his legacies in a series of exit interviews, he said that the day he met with the parents of victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

