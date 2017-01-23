Barber held for allegdedly vandalising cars to sell as parts in Ladipo Market

A thirty-three-year-old suspect, Oluwasegun Oladimeji, arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command for vandalizing Toyota cars in Victoria Island, has confessed that a spare part dealer in Ladipo auto spare parts market was the one who gave him the specifications of cars to vandalize.

The suspect, a professional barber, was arrested in Lekki last week by the RRS officials, barely six weeks after he regained freedom from Kirikiri Prison, Lagos. He, according to report, had just vandalized some vehicles around Lekki before he was apprehended by the RRS’s patrol team.

Found in his possession were several auto parts of Toyota Corolla and mobile phones, which he stole from the garage guards, who were sleeping when he broke in.

He disclosed that he was released from prison in November 2016 after he was convicted for three months for removing Toyota body parts in another garage in Apapa, in July 2016.

According to him, “Oga Dona, an auto parts dealer has my number. He would call to give me the type of vehicle parts that are in high demand.

I have been working for him now for eight years. I steal different vehicle parts, particularly Toyota products.

“I remove Toyota Corolla brain box, headlight, rear light, buttons, etc. Since I came back from prison in November 2016, I have stolen brain boxes of 47 cars. My targets are Toyota products.”

He continued: “I live in Marwa, Victoria Island. I had surveyed the company earlier in the day. And I knew those cars belonged to the company. Around 4:00a.m. after operation, I had removed all I needed when the security sighted me and raised alarm. They were chasing me. Unfortunately, RRS officers were on patrol. They sighted me, pursued me with their vehicle and arrested me.”

Oladimeji added: “I gain entry by breaking one of the small side glasses at the back seat. I would then call Oga Dona, who would tell me where to meet any of his boys for collection. I sell Toyota Corolla brain box for between N20,000 to N30,000.”

In his statement, Ananyor Chuwku said, “ Oga Dona, usually gave me between N30,000 to N35,000 to give Segun and collect the goods. He would ask me to wait for him at Toyota Bus Stop or any other place to collect the stolen car parts from Segun. would give me N1,000 or N500 after the deal. ”

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, said the command would not rest on its oars in nipping in the bud criminal activities in the state. The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for interrogation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

