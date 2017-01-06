Barcelona beaten 2-1 by nine-man Athletic Bilbao in feisty Copa del Rey tie – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Barcelona beaten 2-1 by nine-man Athletic Bilbao in feisty Copa del Rey tie
Telegraph.co.uk
Barcelona were beaten in their opening match of 2017 as Athletic Bilbao won a feisty Copa del Rey last-16 first leg at San Mames 2-1. Two goals in four first-half minutes – from Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams – gave Athletic a 2-0 half-time lead …
Neymar dazzles but Barca fizzle in defeat
Bilbao stun Barca in Copa del Rey
Trending: Barca lose, Mikel to China
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG