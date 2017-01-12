Barcelona Must Build On Copa Del Rey Comeback, Says Enrique

Luis Enrique is hoping Barcelona can key in to their copa del rey comeback to get back into the Liga title race.

The first leg against Athletic ended 2-1 in favour of the San Mames club and they played a 1-1 draw against Villareal to drop five points behind Madrid.

However, goals from Suarez, Neymar and Messi helped Barcelona secure a 3-1 win and 4-3 aggregate win in the Copa to make it to the next round.

“I am delighted with the level displayed by my players during this double-confrontation. We were far superior,” Luis Enrique told reporters afterwards.

“We managed the game well, they scored on their only opportunity but my players knew how to be calm to start again.

“The fans responded and supported us when we needed them.

“We must now chain the victories to regain confidence in our game.”

“Leo Messi has been decisive, as usual, and no one has ever been better than him,” Luis Enrique added.

“In all areas of the game, either on a stopped kick or on an action, he feels the game and manages to find the best solution every time. He even makes his team-mates better.”

