Barcelona president assures supporters over Messi’s future

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reassured supporters on Saturday that the club would renew Leo Messi’s contract. “There should be no nerves. I want to calm everyone.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest