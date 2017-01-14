Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona president reassures supporters over Messi’s future

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reassured supporters on Saturday that the club would renew Leo Messi’s contract. “There should be no nerves. I want to calm everyone. There are conversations on a personal level and it’s a matter of time. When there is something new we will explain it,” Bartomeu told Catalan television. “Leo wants…

