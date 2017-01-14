Barcelona president reassures supporters over Messi’s future

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reassured supporters on Saturday that the club would renew Leo Messi’s contract. “There should be no nerves. I want to calm everyone. There are conversations on a personal level and it’s a matter of time. When there is something new we will explain it,” Bartomeu told Catalan television. “Leo wants…

The post Barcelona president reassures supporters over Messi’s future appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

