Barcelona president reassures supporters over Messi’s future
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu reassured supporters on Saturday that the club would renew Leo Messi’s contract. “There should be no nerves. I want to calm everyone. There are conversations on a personal level and it’s a matter of time. When there is something new we will explain it,” Bartomeu told Catalan television. “Leo wants…
The post Barcelona president reassures supporters over Messi’s future appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG