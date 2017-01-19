Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona Reportedly Prepared to Sell Midfield Duo to Fund Lionel Messi Contract

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell both Arda Turan and Ivan Rakitic in order to free up funds to offer Lionel Messi a new contract. The Argentine talisman has just 18-months remaining on his current deal, and it seems that the club are currently struggling to reach his wage demands. El Confidencial have reported that …

