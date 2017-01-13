Barcelona sack director after Messi comments



Barcelona have sacked director Pere Gratacos following comments he made about Lionel Messi.

Gratacos, the director of training and education at Camp Nou and a key figure in the running of the famous La Masia youth system, suggested on Friday that Messi would not be the same player without his stellar team-mates’ support.

“Barcelona are not here only because of Messi,” he said at the draw for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

“He’s very important but it was the team who won [against Athletic Bilbao in the last 16]. Without Neymar, Luis Suarez, [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique and the others, he wouldn’t be such a good player.”

Barca have taken swift action following those remarks, which they stress “do not coincide with those of the club”.

The post Barcelona sack director after Messi comments appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

