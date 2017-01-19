Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barrow arrives Gambia after being sworn-in as President

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Barrow

New president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has returned to the country, after his swearing in ceremony at their embassy in Senegal. His arrival was greeted by loud celebrations in the streets of Banjul, with some excited citizens capturing his return on their mobile devices amid songs of joy. Barrow has been in Senegal for […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Barrow arrives Gambia after being sworn-in as President

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.