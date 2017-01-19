Barrow assures his inauguration will hold, welcomes everyone

President-elect of The Gambia, in a tweet said his inauguration would hold at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal at four p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered the information from his official twitter handle, @BarrowOfficial1 on Thursday.

He tweeted: “you are all welcome to my inauguration today at 4 p.m at The #Gambian Embassy in #Dakar.’’.

The president-elect who is staying in Dakar, Senegal had earlier said he would be inaugurated in Banjul, the Gambian capital.

Barrow, of the opposition party won the December 1, 2016, presidential election in Gambia, but President Yayah Jammeh, who initially conceded defeat, said he would challenge the results.

The top judge in Gambia’s Supreme Court declined on Monday to rule on Jammeh’s petition to overturn his election defeat.

Jammeh hired judges from Nigeria and Sierra Leone to hear the petitions, but they failed to arrive in The Gambia.

The Justice Minister, Mama Singhateh, reportedly fled to neighbouring Senegal and also, three more Gambian ministers resigned on Monday from the government in spite of Jammeh’s vow to remain president.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Environment, Neneh MacDouall-Gaye, Abdou Jobe, and Pa Ousman Badjie had all resigned also.

Abdou Kolley, the Finance and Economic Minister reportedly resigned on Sunday.

In spite of interventions by the African Union and ECOWAS, Jammeh has insisted he will not hand over power to Barrow.

On Tuesday, he proclaimed a 90-day state of emergency and shut all private radio stations.

Nigeria troops on Wednesday arrived at a base of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to join Senegalese soldiers to ensure that defeated President Jammeh is ousted from office.

Many Gambians have since fled the country and foreign nationals have began to return to their home countries.

The post Barrow assures his inauguration will hold, welcomes everyone appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

