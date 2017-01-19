Barrow sworn in as The Gambia’s President

Mr Adama Barrow was on Thursday sworn in as the third president of The Gambia in an inauguration which took place in the country’s embassy in Senegal. President of the Gambian Bar Association, Sherrif Tambadou, conducted the exercise as Barrow took the oath of office. Barrow was relocated to Dakar by the ECOWAS Mediation Team led by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

