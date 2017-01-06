Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Basketmouth Meets With the Mayor in London – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Basketmouth Meets With the Mayor in London
360Nobs.com
Superstar Comedian & Actor Basketmouth was in Wembley today ahead of his comedy show: Lords Of The Ribs, which is also set to take place at Wembley Arena on February the 14th. Basketmouth met with the Councillor Parvez Ahmed; elected Mayor Of …
Basketmouth Comedian meets Mayor of BrentPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.