Basketmouth Meets With the Mayor in London

Superstar Comedian & Actor Basketmouth was in Wembley today ahead of his comedy show: Lords Of The Ribs, which is also set to take place at Wembley Arena on February the 14th.

Basketmouth met with the Councillor Parvez Ahmed; elected Mayor Of Brent who’s borough covers the Wembley Arena and Leader of Council Councillor Muhhamed Butt.

The Borough of Brent is one of the most densely diverse parts of outer London, which is heavily populated by Africans, the Mayor of Brent expressed to Basketmouth. This is one of the reasons why The Mayor Of Brent is excited to host the first African Comedian to ever take on the Wembley Arena.

The Mayor Of Brent; is also the first Bangladeshi born to be elected Mayor, this was also expressed to Basketmouth during their meeting. Another reason why Cllr Parvez Ahmed stands behind Basketmouth at Wembley, which he will be attending.

Basketmouth will be making history and breaking a new record this Valentine’s Day with an expected audience of 10000 at the SSE Arena Wembley. Not only is he the first of his kind to attempt a show of this magnitude, but this edition of Lords Of The Ribs Uk, will be the 10th year for his annual comedy show. Tickets and Information for are available online at www.cokobar.com , www.ssear ena.co.uk and all major ticket outlets.

image credit – Michael Tubes Creations

