Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Basketmouth shares photo of his other daughter for the first time on social media – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Basketmouth shares photo of his other daughter for the first time on social media
Gistmaster (blog)
Ace comedian Basketmouth has two children with his wife, Elsie, Jason and Janelle. He also has another daughter named Amy with an ex. He took to IG yesterday Jan. 1st to share his first photo of Amy (pictured right) on social media. Basketmouth makes …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.