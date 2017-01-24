Battle for City shirt…: Iheanacho won’t surrender to Jesus

By George Aluo



The arrival of Brazilian born teenage international Gabriel Jesus in Manchester United is no doubt a big worry for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Last weekend, Iheanacho who had always made Pep Guardiola’s squad at least as a sub was no where near the bench when City played host to Tottenham no thanks to the arrival of Jesus in the team.

Jesus came in as a second half sub in the encounter which City managed to secure a 2-2 draw.

Speaking yesterday, Kelechi’s father, James said his son won’t chicken out of the battle for shirt in City, insisting that a loan move is not an option.

He said Kelechi would remain in City and slug it out with Jesus and the other strikers in the star studded squad.

“Kelechi is not going on loan because his name is not among the players leaving…it’s only on Saturday he did not play. He will stay and fight for a place in the team,” James told allnigeriasoccer.com.

Kelechi it would be noted made a breakthrough in City last term, netting 14 times in all competitions, including a hat trick in an FA Cup game against Aston Villa.

The player who has also established himself in the Super Eagles started this season on a good note for City netting three times in his opening six appearances.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

