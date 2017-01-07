Bauchi asks Ex-Governor Yuguda to refund N212bn
A panel set up by the Bauchi State Government to do forensic audit of all major contracts awarded from June 2007 to May 2015 in the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, Ministries of Local Government Affairs, Bauchi Specialist’ Hospital and other MDAs has asked former Governor Isa Yuguda to account for over N212bn. After […]
