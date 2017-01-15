Bauchi Government lavishes N57m on Quranic competition

The 31st Edition of Bauchi State Quranic Recitation Competition ended in Darazo on Saturday, with Malam Amir Yunusa and Miss Aisha Musa , overall winners in the male and female categories, carting away brand new cars. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other prizes distributed to participants included four tricycles, 22 motorcycles, 15 sewing machines, 15 bicycles and over 154 consolation items. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the committee for the competition, Dr Zubairu Madaki, said that 216 males and females from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, participated in the competition.

