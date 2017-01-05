‘Bauchi Governor Ready To Reconcile With Dogara’s Group’

Alhaji Suleyman Ahmed Malami is a political activist, Bauchi State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) and one of those in the fore-front of stabilising the APC administration in Nigeria. In this interview with LEADERSHIP, he speaks on Bauchi politics and other national issues.

Assessment of President Buhari-led administration

Ideally, that question is for those in the opposition because I’m part of the system. At any rate, the administration is battling the odds to stabilise. It inherited a near-collapsed country that was butchered almost to death. The past administration was clueless and directionless. The former president was caged and deceived by crooks and rogues to satisfy their penchant for theft of public funds. President Buhari is now battling to redirect the country to the path of honour. Generally, the administration has achieved a lot. The team players are good and determined to score goals. The President’s style of leadership is making politics in Bauchi state more interesting and tasking.

Anti-Corruption war

Corruption and stealing were PDP’s working tools and jealously shielded. Security agencies were corrupted to compromise, the academia was corrupted for compromise, the judiciary was corrupted for protection even shoe shiners and private guards were corrupted by the system. The former president was never sincere in his claimed war against corruption. In fact, he never believed the various reports of the anti-corruption agencies to warrant action. The man lacked the capacity to lead Nigeria and the country was fortunate to have got rid of him. He allowed criminals to penetrate his administration and played with his intelligence to the detriment of service delivery. To be honest, from 2010 – 2015, Nigeria was in the dark under the leadership of neophytes.

Opposition within APC in Bauchi State

In democracy that is very normal. There should be mild internal and external opposition to strengthen the system but not to the extent of what we are battling in Bauchi. In our case, we are battling senior stakeholders of our party who have refused to see reason and support our progress as a government. The governor has severally appealed to those aggrieved to come together and iron out the differences but those so called senior stakeholders are adamant. The governor has so far reached out to all those concerned to understand the situation he found himself but still, they ignored his calls. What should he do? The state chapter of APC leadership has reached out to those aggrieved to honor its invitation for a meeting to address burning issues but that has not succeeded. The situation is unpleasant as vested interest has been brought to the front burner. Our representatives in the national assembly are busy destroying the party and the state for selfish interest. We are getting exhausted for truce. Bauchi state belongs to all of us. And if we like, we join hands to build it and if not, we collectively watch it crumbling but not in the hands of the present governor. Why should your brothers and sisters continue to fight you without genuine reason other than selfish interest? Is that democracy? Must the governor honor selfish and parochial interest before he can be recognised and supported to serve? We are still trying to solve the lingering problem.

Recent resignation of a state commissioner

That is not an issue to disturb anyone’s sleep. Shehu Barau Ningi resigned his position as honourable commissioner and member of the state executive council from incapacitation. He failed the test and was quick to resign to save face. If you know his political antecedents properly, you couldn’t have even bothered to ask of his timely resignation. We expected the governor to fire him long ago but due to certain reasons, he continued to tolerate him but treating him with nuisance value. The administration is happy to have missed such a mole.

You mean he was a mole?

Of course he was planted into government through extensive lobbying by detractors of the governor. His style was discovered but the governor decided to ignore him until he got rid of himself to save face.

Was he not instrumental to the election success of the governor?

He was just like others. We all played different roles to the success of the project. It was not an M.A Abubakar personal project but the people’s project with M.A Abubakar leading. Unless if he was telling us that governor M.A Abubakar was a political party and he worked for him? M.A Abubakar was the APC 2015 gubernatorial flag bearer and we all worked for the success of the party at the polls. He never played any different role other than what all of us played. That was a bogus claim from a drowning paper weight.

Recent attack on Shehu Barau Ningi’s life

I was shocked and surprised from what I heard from his press conference on Monday, January 2, 2017. From what I deduced, he is suffering from an aggravated mental illusion and self-imposed frustration. He alleged that it was the state government that sponsored the attack on his life but he refused to state why the sponsored attack. Did he commit any offence to warrant a sponsored attack? He only resigned and his resignation was accepted. Or does he have any relevance to warrant the sponsored attack? Was he adding any value to the system that would be missed?

Look, can Shehu Barau Ningi deliver even his electoral ward to any party? Did APC win in Ningi local government area or any part of the state from his influence? Can he contest and win an election anywhere? Is he a threat to the political relevance of any one in government? Does he have any capacity or wherewithal to challenge anybody politically? Is Shehu Barau Ningi not a mere errand boy of politicians? He is desperately looking for relevance which government is not ready to join issues with him or his godfathers. I advise him to repent from political hypocrisy for future trust.

Yuguda’s recent visit to the state

The former governor was in the state for what he called a private visit but that was not the truth. He visited to destabilise the state for relevance. Let us look at it this way. Before his arrival to the state, there were radio jingles announcing his visit. What does that indicate? Yuguda should know that he is an ex-governor and now a common citizen like other commoners. The state has a serving governor who does not tolerate stupidity in whatever form. After all, why was his visit had to be announced on the radio if there was no sinister motive against the state? Many celebrated politicians and accomplished leaders of substance visit the state regularly but silently. In the case of Yuguda, he thought of playing over the intelligence of government to overheat the system. Although the government had never bothered of his coming, it was security conscious. Government could not allow the re-introduction of political hooliganism and barbarism as was the trade mark of the Yuguda administration. He visited and left at his convenience without any interference from government. His visit was successful as they planned.

The failed visit of President Buhari

It is spiritually said that, “man proposes but God disposes”. It was destined that the time for the President’s visit to Bauchi state is not ripe. It was not intentional but was because of unavoidable circumstances to which Mr. President personally tendered an apology to the state. We remain most grateful for the concern while waiting for the day to host him with royalty as Nigeria’s engine room of APC. No regrets or ill-feelings for the shift of date.

Reconciliation with Dogara group

Whenever the group decides to end hostilities against their state government, the government is prepared for reconciliation to forge ahead. We are waiting for their repentance and possible apology for the heap of lies they dished to the innocent public against the person of the governor. The government is ready to pardon and join hands with them after realizing their foolery and repentance.

