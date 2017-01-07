Bauchi Govt Asks Yuguda To Account For N213bn

The Bauchi State government is set to recover the sum of two hundred and twelve billion two hundred and eighteen million naira from the immediate past government of Isa Yuguda who steered the state foreight years.

The high-powered committee set up to carry out forensic audit of all major contracts awarded by the past administration from June 2007 to May 2015 in the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, Ministries of Local Government Affairs, Bauchi Specialists Hospital and other MDAs has asked former Governor Isa Yuguda to account for over 212 billion naira said to have been expended by his administration within the period under review.

Presenting the committee’s report to Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar on Friday, the Chairman, Alhaji Salihu Lukman Abubakar, saidmost of the major contracts awarded by the past administration in all the MDAs investigated were either not completed while payments have been made, not executed at all, over-inflated, poorly executed or due process was not followed in the award while in others, contractors were overpaid without any acceptable reason or explanation.

The Chairman lamented that the amount of money claimed to have been expended by the past administration in executing projects did not tally with the records of amount that accrued to the State from June 2007 to May 2015 from the Federation Accounts as contained in ocuments obtained from the Office the Accountant General of the Federation, which calls for explanations on the whereabouts of over ahundred million naira.

He said from the Local Governments’ contributions to the Office of the Accountant General in respect of Joint Projects, former Governor Isa Yuguda, former Commissioners for Local Government Affairs, formerSpecial Advisers, former Permanent Secretaries and former Accountants General or their representatives as signatories to the JAAC accounts are to account for 16 billion naira.

On several unjustified cash withdrawals made from the accounts of the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, by Mohammed Musa, Cashier to JAAC Account, the Committee recommended that former Commissioners in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, Idris Halilu and Abubakar Ahmed Faggo, retired Permanent Secretaries, Ado Santurakin Pali and Hudu Yunusa Ari, Special Advisers, in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, former Accountants General, or their

representatives being cosignatories to the JAAC accounts as well as the Director, Finance and Accounts, Aliyu Mohammed are to account for .5 billion naira.

Within the period under review, the Committee discovered huge payments made in the Ministry for Local Government Affairs without appropriate payments vouchers presented to the Committee and consequently

recommended that all former Commissioners be asked to account for 96 billion naira, while Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, Internal Auditors, Cahiers, Directors of Finance in the Ministry and visiting Auditors to the Ministry be made to account for 8 billion naira.

Similarly, wants 88.2 billion naira, being amount illegally remitted from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs from its Federation Account Allocations to various MDAS from June 2007 to May 2015 to be recovered from former Governor Isa Yuguda, all former Commissioners for Local Government Affairs, all Permanent Secretaries and all former Special Advisers in the Ministry, all former Accountants General or their representatives.

The Alhaji Salihu Lukman Abubakar Committee further recommended that over 1.4 billion naira is to be recovered from Triacta, JBI Consult, Sino Rich Fields, A. D. Team Consultant and China Zhongao either for poor execution or for over inflation of contracts for the constructionof Bauchi International Airport, Consultancy services for Bauchi International Airport, construction of Alkaleri-Futuk road, consultancy service for Alkaleri-Futuk road and design and construction of Ningi-Burra road.

In the Ministry of Health, the Committee similarly recommended 1.55 billion naira be recovered from Current Mechanical Eng., Accrom Services, Sahnazal International, Eagle Construction, Louizoni Ferreti Enterprises, and Yima Nigeria Limited for contracts in respect ofconstruction of Bauchi Specialist Hospital, supply, delivery and installation of hospital equipment at the new Bauchi Specialisthospital, construction of General Hospital, Toro, renovation and upgrading General Hospital Ningi, supply, delivery, testing and installation of standard incinerators and renovation and upgrading of structures at General Hospital Misau.

