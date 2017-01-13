Bauchi Govt Lists Achievements in 2016

Bauchi State government on Thursday, took to Social media to showcase some of its achievements of 2016. The post which was done in infographics highlighted the milestones of key MDAs in the state. Recall that on his New Year’s message to the state posted online, the governor, Barr. M. A. Abubakar reiterated his call to run […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

