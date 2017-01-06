Bauchi Govt. ready to recover N212bn from Yuguda regime

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Mr Yakubu Umar, the Bauchi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, has disclosed that the government was set to recover about N212 billion from the administration of Gov Isa Yuguda. Yuguda was at the helm of affairs in Bauchi state from 2007 to 2015. Umar disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Bauchi on Friday on the report submitted recently by a committee set up in October 2016 to probe the financial activities of the past administration.

