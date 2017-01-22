Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bauchi Selects 16,000 Rice Farmers For Anchor Programme

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Bauchi State government has selected 16,000 farmers to participate in its Anchor Borrowers Programme for the 2017 rice production scheme. Consultant to the state government on the programme, Dr Nura AbdulMalik, told the News Agency (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi that the farmers were selected among 25,000 who registered for the programme. He explained …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bauchi Selects 16,000 Rice Farmers For Anchor Programme appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.