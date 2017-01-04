Bauchi State government, ex-commissioner disagree over alleged attack at parley

The Bauchi State government and a former commissioner, Shehu Barau Ningi, have disagreed over an alleged attack which reportedly took place on Monday in the capital during a meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful from Dass Local Council of the state.

Ningi, who two weeks ago resigned as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, had claimed that he and his supporters were attacked by “supporters of Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar” during the solidarity parley.

He further alleged that two young men first invaded the venue before being joined by other armed youths to unleash the mayhem.“No sooner had I finished my speech than the errant boys started shouting it is a lie, it is a lie. So, immediately, some thugs entered the meeting room with knives, cutlasses as well as sticks and smashed the windscreens of the vehicles our visitors brought.

“They beat them, including the Sarkin Tike of Dass. They injured him and vandalised his vehicle,” Ningi remarked.But the governor’s Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Sabo Mohammed, dismissed the claims, saying the erstwhile commissioner was being mischievous.

He said: “He has a history of causing division in any political party he joins.“We that belong to the opposition, especially in the defunct ANPP and CPC, know what he did in those parties. It is just nemesis that the people whom he represents but did not consult before resigning are revolting against him. So, he now wants to devise other means to attract attention and blame the government and the APC as a party.” The aide reiterated that the current administration prioritised protection of lives and property across all nooks and crannies of the state.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

