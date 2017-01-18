Bawumia Pays Unexpected Visit To Registrar-General’s Department (Photos) – Peace FM Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Bawumia Pays Unexpected Visit To Registrar-General's Department (Photos)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Bawumia Pays Unexpected Visit To Registrar-General's Department (Photos)
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday January 18, unexpectedly paid a visit to the Registrar-General's Department to identify the bottlenecks to acquaint himself with the activities of the state institution, and also to find out its challenges.

