Bawumia Pays Unexpected Visit To Registrar-General’s Department (Photos) – Peace FM Online

Bawumia Pays Unexpected Visit To Registrar-General's Department (Photos)
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday January 18, unexpectedly paid a visit to the Registrar-General's Department to identify the bottlenecks to acquaint himself with the activities of the state institution, and also to find out its challenges.
