Bayelsa community protests alleged plan to relocate Brass Fertilizer, Petrochem Company – Vanguard

Vanguard
YENAGOA—INDIGENES of Odioma community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday stormed the office of the Chairman of the council, Mr Bina Bello, to protest alleged plans to relocate the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company …
