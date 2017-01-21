Bayelsa council chairmen allege plot by FG to remove Dickson

Bayelsa State local government council chairmen have raised an alarm over attempts by the All Progressive Party (APC) led federal government to remove the state governor, Seriake Dickson through alleged breach of security and declaration of state of emergency.

The local government chairmen under the aegis of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) said the alleged plot by the Federal Government as revealed by security network of the state is being carried out with the assistance of some ex-Militants leaders from the State.

There has been growing tension and fears among residents in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state as the rumours continue to spread across the metropolis that the federal government is preparing to sack the incumbent state governor.

The state government had on Tuesday issued a statement dismissing the rumour as complete fiction The statement issued through the office of the state commissioner of information and orientation, Jonathan Obubite accused the APC in the state of aiding and spreading the fake rumour

The publicity Secretary of ALGON, Hon. Bello Bina, who spoke on the development, said though the present administration of the state is ready to confront and thwart such plot, the security agencies should call to order those involved in the plot to unseat the state governor through the back door.

