Bayelsa: Gov Dickson provides potable water for 200 communities [PHOTO]
As a way of living up to the expectations of a responsive government, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Rt. Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has presented a cheque of N422 million as counterpart fund for water project in rural communities of Bayelsa. The counterpart fund represents 35% of the total project sum of N1.2bn, which […]
