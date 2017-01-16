Pages Navigation Menu

Bayelsa: Gov Dickson provides potable water for 200 communities [PHOTO]

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As a way of living up to the expectations of a responsive government, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Rt. Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson has presented a cheque of N422 million as counterpart fund for water project in rural communities of Bayelsa. The counterpart fund represents 35% of the total project sum of N1.2bn, which […]

