Bayelsa govt frowns at unlawful, forceful removal of chiefs

Bayelsa State Government has frowned at persons and groups, who engage in the unlawful and the forceful removal of duly recognized chiefs in the State, also directed the arrest and prosecution of such persons. Handing down this directive in a statement, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kemasuode Wodu noted with serious concern […]

