Bayelsa landslide: Govt. calls for FG’s intervention

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Bayelsa State Government on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to the Federal Ministry of Environment, agencies and other well-meaning organizations to join its efforts at combating coastal erosion and other environmental disasters ravaging the state. Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd) made the appeal, while speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting a landslide site at Okoloba Community in the Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state. Lamenting the loss of houses and other valuable properties to the disaster, Rear Admiral John Jonah urged the Federal Government to participate more effectively in the protection of the Bayelsa environment, which he noted, has suffered serious degradation owing to erosion and oil exploration activities.

