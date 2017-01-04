Bayelsa NUT cries out over 4 months salary arrears
Teachers in public schools under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Bayelsa on Wednesday appealed to Gov. Seriake Dickson to facilitate the payment of their outstanding salary arrears. They made the appeal in a seven-point communique signed jointly by Mr John Toinpre Kala-Ama, the state’s NUT Chairman, Mr Johnson Hector, Principal Secretary, and Akanyo Timi, Publicity Secretary.
