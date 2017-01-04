Bayelsa NUT cries out over 4 months salary arrears

Teachers in public schools under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Bayelsa on Wednesday appealed to Gov. Seriake Dickson to facilitate the payment of their outstanding salary arrears. They made the appeal in a seven-point communique signed jointly by Mr John Toinpre Kala-Ama, the state’s NUT Chairman, Mr Johnson Hector, Principal Secretary, and Akanyo Timi, Publicity Secretary.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

