Bayelsa partners global bodies on N1b water projects – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
Bayelsa partners global bodies on N1b water projects
Guardian
Bayelsa State government is partnering the European Union (EU), World Bank, and the UNICEF in ambitious water projects for 200 communities.The State Governor, Seriake Dickson, at the weekend presented a cheque for a counterpart funding of N422 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG