Bayelsa partners global bodies on N1b water projects

Bayelsa State government is partnering the European Union (EU), World Bank, and the UNICEF in ambitious water projects for 200 communities.The State Governor, Seriake Dickson, at the weekend presented a cheque for a counterpart funding of N422 million to meet the government’s obligation to the project.

He told the partner agencies to work out another agreement to ensure another partnership for potable water for an almost equal number of communities at the termination of the present one.

As part of the deal, according to representatives of the agencies and Bayelsa government officials who were present, local leaders will be trained to manage and maintain the potable water projects even up to 10 years.

The projects, under the Niger Delta Support Programme, has the partner agencies funding to the tune of N700 million.Speaking with reporters shortly after the event. Dickson said: “They have selected 200 communities in Bayelsa, specifically in two local governments for which they will provide water. The EU and UNICEF and Word Bank are contributing about N700 million and then the state government is putting N422 million.

“We are actually bearing the cost of about 30-35 per cent of the cost of the project. But the key is not just what they are providing; I am more interested in the technical expertise that they are bringing to the table. But I have told them that they need to expand it because I want more communities to benefit.

“But the problem with Bayelsa is that you have water everywhere, you rarely have plenty water to drink and some salt water and you need to desalinate them and a number of communities really have that challenge.’’

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

