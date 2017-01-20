Bayelsa pensioners recount verification experience – Daily Trust
|
Bayelsa pensioners recount verification experience
Daily Trust
Bayelsa-based pensioners have commended the federal government for a successful verification exercise held in the state. The exercise, organised by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) held in Yengoa and monitored by NAN, was …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG