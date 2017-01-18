Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa police command gets new CP

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bayelsa State Police Command yesterday said new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the command, with the name Mr. Asuquo Amba. A statement issued by the police public relations office, DSP Asinim Butswat is quoted as saying “the Police Command wishes to inform the general public, and well meaning individuals in the State, that […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bayelsa police command gets new CP appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.