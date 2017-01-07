Bayelsa rice farmers target high production – News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
|
The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria in Bayelsa, on Saturday said it would produce no fewer than 180, 000 metric tons of rice from Ayamasa and Ofoni fields in the state. Mr Ezikeil Ogbianko, the association's chairman, told the News Agency of …
