Bayelsa to implement ‘no work, no pay’ policy

As part efforts to reform the civil service, Bayelsa State government is poised to launch a ‘no work, no pay’ policy, and workers could face dismissal for offenses such absenteeism, truancy, payroll fraud and other sharp practices.

The launch of the policy is set for Tuesday, but there are concerns that an ongoing protest by tricycle riders in the state over new levies announced by the state government could affect timely presence at workplaces.

As part of efforts at improving the civil service, the state government announced the reinstatement of monthly imprest or overhead cost to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) expected to boost productivity and welfare of civil servants.

Serena Dokubo-Spiff, secretary to state government, who made the disclosure, reiterated the administration’s commitment towards ensuring a robust and result-oriented civil service.

Dokubo-Spiff assured that a full-proof system had already been put in place to identify and weed out unrepentant absentee workers, while stressing that the days when public servants stayed at home to receive salaries were over.

The new monitoring system requires every worker to report for duty on a daily basis and sign the attendance register already provided, and failure to do so will attract severe penalties, including summary dismissal, he said.

According to Serena Dokubo-Spiff, Governor Dickson decries the negative impact of the over-bloated wage bill and is determined to continue the ongoing fight against unpatriotic elements in the civil service who are hell-bent on fleecing the state.

Jonathan Obuebite, commissioner for information and orientation, said the government was to commence implementation of full payment of all relevant taxes and levies including education levy by workers and other taxable adults as well as corporate entities to boost the revenue base of the state.

The move is not a reversal of the administration’s free education policy at the basic and post primary school levels, but that the new policy is targeted at promoting efficient delivery of quality education in the state, Obuebite said.

But an ongoing protest by tricycle riders, who form the greatest bulk of transporters in the state capital Yenagoa, affected civil servants causing lateness and absenteeism while some had to trek long distances to work.

BusinessDay gathered that some civil servants got to work on time as free civil servants shuttle buses plied their routes to work.

The post Bayelsa to implement 'no work, no pay' policy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

