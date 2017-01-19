Pages Navigation Menu

Bayero University lauds Aregbesola for pioneering Islamic Bond (Sukuk) in Nigeria

Confers honour on Osun Governor Commendations and laurels came the way of the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, again on Thursday as he was honored for his contributory role in the development of Islamic finance system in Nigeria. Aregbesola was given the award of “Leadership Award in Islamic Finance’ on Thursday by the International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IIIBF) of the Bayero University, Kano. The IIIBF said it gave the Governor the award because of his administration’s pioneering role in the issuance of Sukuk Bond in the country.

