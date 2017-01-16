BBC: Broadcaster teams up with Facebook to get rid of fake news

The BBC joins Facebook to fact check stories that are likely fake floating on the Internet.

Oh, Nigeria where art thou?

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has teamed up with Facebook to help get rid of the scourge known as fake news on the Internet.

The prestigious institution will dedicate a team whose main job is to crack down on fake news floating on the web. It will fact check and quash news stories and information that are believed to be authentic.

"The BBC cannot edit the Internet, but we won’t stand aside either. We will fact check the most popular outliers on Facebook, Instagram and other social media" said BBC News Chief James Harding said.

How fake news will be identified and debunked has not yet been outlined but Harding said BBC and Facebook are going to find the best way to fact check stories that are intentionally misleading to the public.

The BBC also sees the battle against fake news on the Internet can also be moved to TV and radio as well.

Fake news is not only exclusive to the West. Fake news is plenty on Nigerian websites and on our Facebook newsfeed. Who is helping us get rid of fake stories on the Internet? Which body in Nigeria is in charge of getting rid of fake news? The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria?

The BON isn’t doing much. Normally when we hear about the BON it’s about obtaining the license for a global sporting event. The BON should expand its scope beyond TV and radio. It should move into the Internet space too.

For now, fake news is everywhere on our timelines and no one in Nigeria is doing anything about it.

