BBC under fire after tweeting Donald Trump had been shot

A BBC regional news outlet is currently under fire after a tweet from their account suggested US President Donald Trump was injured after being shot a day after his inauguration.

The tweet read:

‘Breaking News: President Trump is injured in arm by gunfire #Inauguration’.

The tweet was quickly deleted later by the BBC Northampton social media team, who later said that its account was hacked.



Meanwhile, Trump is very much alive and well following his night of celebration at three inaugural balls.