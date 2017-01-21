BBC under fire after tweeting Donald Trump had been shot
A BBC regional news outlet is currently under fire after a tweet from their account suggested US President Donald Trump was injured after being shot a day after his inauguration.
The tweet was quickly deleted later by the BBC Northampton social media team, who later said that its account was hacked.
The tweet read:
‘Breaking News: President Trump is injured in arm by gunfire #Inauguration’.
Meanwhile, Trump is very much alive and well following his night of celebration at three inaugural balls.
