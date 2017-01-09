BBM Join Forces with SOFTGAMES to Bring Instant Play HTML5 Games to Users Across 15 Countries
New BBM Games Provides Users Access to a Stunning Collection of 400+ Game Titles. Creative Media Works, a stand-alone consumer-focused social networking business operating as BBM, has partnered with…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG