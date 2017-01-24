#BBNaija Housemate Soma is out with his Debut Single | Listen to “One Plus One”

Soma is currently a housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality show and he’s wasting no time in dropping his debut single called “One Plus One“. While in the house, Soma mentioned that he is a singer, songwriter, producer and a graphic artist. Listen to his debut single, produced by Don137 and Soma below. Download

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

