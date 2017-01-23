BBNaija: Nigerians on Twitter mock housemates over “fake” accents

Nigerians across social media on Monday, January 23, have expressed divergent views on what they called the “fake’’ accents of some housemates in the latest edition of the reality tv show Big Brother Naija.

The reality series, which was launched locally in 2006, is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.

The original series has been re-launched and renamed Big Brother Naija to suit the interest of contemporary Nigerian viewers, who largely expressed displeasure over the controversially nude “Shower Hour” scenes of the past edition.

Some of the housemates have criticized for their un-Nigerian accents.

Here are some of the more interesting tweets talking about the show:

@stelljo “ Gifty, enough is enough…All those accents is vanity.” @Pro Sleepist said “cocolce hugged Uriel and caught an accent. @Funke Tega Philips “11 weeks is a long time to maintain accent o, to be forewarned.’’ @Youkay, “ This one is not sure of her accent!.’’ @Abiola tweeted, “immediately Uriel removed her wig, her accent disappeared.’’ @IvieOmoruyi also added, “All these housemates should not come and be `forming’ for each other o!

It’s one 9ja and before the house, they were all battling recession.’’

Some, however, commended the housemates for being real and down to earth.

@Leto, “Efe is da real guy in the house; as real as the reality show” @iphys_o, “`I like the way Bisola is carrying herself.”

The reality show, featuring twelve contestants, will go on for eleven weeks.

Every Sunday on the show viewers are expected to witness an eviction of a housemate.

The winner of the 11-week contest will win a N25 million cash prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV at the end of the show, expected to run for 78 days and end on April 9.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

