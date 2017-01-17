BBOG Group Joins FG’s Search Sorties for Missing Chibok Girls
The Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, and the convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Obiageli Ezekwesili on Monday participated in a search sorties for missing Chibok girls in Sambisa. Another member of BBOG, Hajia Aisha Yusuf, some Air Force Commanding Officers in the North East operation […]
