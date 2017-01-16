BBOG Group Joins Search for Missing Chibok Girls
The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has sent a delegation to join the Federal Government’s team on a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest. The group reviewed the conditions it earlier gave to the government to travel with the team heading for the North East to witness first-hand the military’s […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG