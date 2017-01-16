Pages Navigation Menu

BBOG Group Joins Search for Missing Chibok Girls

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has sent a delegation to join the Federal Government’s team on  a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest. The group reviewed the conditions it earlier gave to the government to travel with the team heading for the North East to witness first-hand the military’s […]

