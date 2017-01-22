BBOG in Sambisa Forest

BBOG in Sambisa Forest

Last week, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners took its activism to another level. Its leadership allowed itself to be cajoled and ferried to the once dreaded Sambisa Forest on a “come and see for yourself” expedition. Whatever purpose the visit was expected to serve is yet to be clear to many Nigerians. The worrisome aspect of the exercise is that there seems to be over-dramatisation of the abducted Chibok Girls’ issue by government. A lot of stories are being told about the fight against the insurgents. Some die-hard critics still believe that government is being economical with the truth on the subject matter. While it is germane to commend the soldiers who hazard their lives to prosecute the war against the insurgents, the idea of government going to Sambisa forest with BBOG activists to make a point that it (government) is truly working, appeared very simplistic and infantile. For the avoidance of doubt, the abduction of the girls is no longer in doubt; that there exists in Borno State a geographical area called Sambisa is also not in contention. Ferrying Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yusuf, two leading voices in the BBOG group to the “evil forest” was as though government was trying to score some cheap political goal. Although the intensity of the insurgency may have reduced, the war is not yet won. While we celebrate the decimation of the Boko Haram, we still hear of calamitous havocs the group is still wreaking in some parts of the North East. While we celebrate the military’s achievements in seizing parts of the Sambisa forest from the Boko Haram, we condemn in strongest term government’s apparent total disregard for the lives of citizens in other places in the country. For instance, while government makes so much noise about its efforts at rescuing the remaining Chibok girls, thousands of other innocent Nigerians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai’s Kaduna State and in other states by herdsmen, yet government appears helpless. What, exactly, has government achieved by inviting the BBOG group to a tour of the North East? We want to know, please.

Kukah’s hopelessness

Matthew Hassan Kukah, the fiery Kaduna-born cleric, is also the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto. He may have given up on Nigeria’s future. Kukah has been a die-hard believer in the indivisibility of Nigeria. He has traversed the length and breadth of the country, preaching the gospel of unity in diversity. Although an ordained minister of the gospel, Kukah is well versed in secular issues also and commands a lot of respect from people of different religious and ethnic persuasions. The cleric recently voiced out his frustration about his fatherland. He could not understand why all the prayer and fasting sessions, and other interventions from various quarters to keep Nigeria one, have yielded no profitable fruit. “As a Nigerian and a citizen, I have always been an incurable optimist. But I have never been as unsure about the future of this country [Nigeria] as I am now,” Kukah said recently at a public function.

According to him, “People say they are killing for religion, but intentions are not enough. As it is, we may never be able to prosecute anybody because we have not been able to separate criminality from religion. In Nigeria, we have a feeling that somehow, people can genuinely kill in the name of religion.”

“I think that unless Nigeria as a country is prepared to make laws and ensure that all citizens live by same and be answerable by the same law, what we are witnessing is a symptom, not the disease. The creeping inequalities, the inability of this system to deliver has made us uncomfortable,” he urged government.

“The point, therefore, is not for us to keep praying. Should religion lead to the unmaking of Nigeria? The answer is ‘No’. But the government of Nigeria should separate religion from politics and economics and let everybody make his claims,” the cleric further said.

By the level of his frustration, Kukah may be pushed to the point of washing off his hands from the business of interceding for Nigeria, a country that has consistently and progressively chosen to walk the path of self-destruction. He may be acting in sync with the Biblical injunction that says, “Ephraim has joined himself to idol, leave him alone.”

For Niger Delta, hope beckons

As soon as he mounted the power stool, President Muhammadu Buhari decided that the solution to the Niger Delta incessant militancy was in the use of iron hand. So, he did not hesitate to deploy more troops to the creeks of the oil-bearing area, with a mandate to crush the enemies regarded as economic saboteurs. The force-for-force approach has proven ineffective to a large extent as the militants have continued to pose a serious threat to daily crude oil production. Some of the groups in the struggle have since spelt out in definite terms that they would continue in their destructive campaign in the region until government at the centre comes down from its high horse. A few months ago, some elders and representatives of the people of the Niger Delta met with the President in Abuja with a wish list. However, even after the parley, sounds of bombings and news of fresh hostilities targeting oil pipelines, echoed from the oil-rich zone. The aim was to force the Buhari-led administration have a re-think. Part of the re-thinking was the recent visit to the Niger Delta by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. While there, Osinbajo, on behalf of the Federal Government, made a wide range of fresh promises. Among the pledges, government said it would henceforth treat the area as a special development zone and that it was now committed to the full take off of the controversial Maritime University. It is hoped that the new peace move would be respected and the terms abided by, by all the parties. It would be recalled that the destructive campaign of the militants had dipped crude production to around 1.4 million barrels per day in 2016, said to be about 36 percent drop from 2.2 million barrels per day anticipated by the 2016 Budget.

Autonomy for local governments

Across the country, grassroots development is totally absent. From North to West and from East to South, resemblance of development is only seen and felt at state capitals. Local government areas in most states still wear the colour of long years of neglect. Over the years, particularly, since the return of civil rule in 1999, most of the state governments sit on the allocations meant for the local governments. They deny the councils funding for developmental projects. In many councils, only workers’ salaries are paid at the end of every month in line with the meager amount of money released by the state governor. For many years now, there has been the debate over the need for financial autonomy of local governments. This move has continued to be frustrated by state governors who felt that that would water down their huge influence over the council bosses who they recruit as caretaker chairmen rather than through the normal election process.

It is expected that the efforts this time around by the National Assembly to wean the councils off the apron strings of state governors would go as planned.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the other day explained that the House was working to grant financial autonomy to local governments in the ongoing constitution review exercise because that was the only way to guarantee development at the grassroots.

